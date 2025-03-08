Chicago pizzeria named among world's best in recent TimeOut ranking

Originating in Italy before becoming a worldwide culinary staple, innovative and delicious pizzas can be found throughout the United States and all corners of the world, with Chicago just one of many cities across the globe offering a distinctive style.

A recent list from TimeOut ranked the publication's 19 best pizzerias in the world, which included three American spots and restaurants on all six inhabited continents.

One Chicago spot made the list, with Uptown's Milly's Pizza in the Pan coming in at No. 11, which was lauded for their deep dish pizza.

TimeOut singled out the restaurant's "Untitled No. 1," featuring pepperoni, jalapeños and fresh mozzarella. All pies include a crispy caramelized crust thanks to the dough being baked with a ring of mozzarella around it.

Just one American pizza place ranked ahead of Milly's, New York City's Scarr's Pizza, which was the overall runner-up.

TimeOut hailed the Lower East Side establishment as offering a quintessential New York slice, with the perfect dough for folding and eating on-the-go.

Topping the list was Pizzeria da Attilio in Naples, Italy, a fitting placement for an establishment in the hometown of the globally celebrated food.

The top five pizza restaurants around the world, according to TimeOut, are below:

Pizzeria da Attilio - Naples, Italy Scarr's Pizza - New York, New York Pizza Marumo - Tokyo, Japan 180g Pizzeria Romana - Rome, Italy Bella Brutta - Sydney, Australia

The full list can be seen here.