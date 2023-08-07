Chicago philanthropist launches jobs program to deter crime, ‘teen trends'

A Chicago philanthropist and businessman has established a new jobs initiative with the goal of deterring crime among teenagers.

On the heels of launching a parent text line in April, Early Walker announced the creation of a new program that encourages local businesses to hire at-risk teens looking for work.

"A lot of it is just boredom. They haven’t had anything to do," Walker said.

"Let’s find them jobs, let’s do something to keep them busy."

The first business to take part is Jerk 48, a Caribbean-style restaurant with several locations in Chicago.

More than a dozen teens showed up for job training on Monday in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

"They need help. They’re looking for guidance," said co-owner Jamaya Brunner. "We wanted to help the situation by offering jobs and opening our doors, because we are a second chance business for people looking for jobs."

Brunner saids not all of the candidates will be hired, but she hopes to bring on at least five additional employees.

"They have to show up to orientation," Brunner said. "We do expect them to be responsible in the way they show up."

Eight months ago, Brunner hired Davontay White.

White, who was previously arrested for carjacking and admittedly has attended several "teen takeover" gatherings, said the job opportunity has changed his life.

"It gave me something to do every day, something productive and kept me occupied," he said.

White has now worked his way up to inventory manager.

"If [teens] had opportunities and things to do, there wouldn’t be as much commotion on 'teen trends,'" said White.

"Teen trends" or takeovers are advertised on social media and often result in hundreds of young people descending on a downtown location. Although White says he attended for socialization, they the gatherings have turned violent or destructive.

"It’s really just to hang out, but then you have small groups that vandalize restaurants, and businesses and cars," said White. "It’s madness."

In April, Walker, who founded the nonprofit "I'm Telling Don't Shoot," launched a text and email communication line called "Parents of Chicago to stop the so-called "teen trends."

Parents can text "CHICAGOKIDS" to 21000 to be notified of gatherings their children may attend and help prevent their children from engaging.

Walker says thousands of parents have signed up and shared information that led to the cancellation of four planned takeovers during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

He hopes more companies get involved with the jobs program as a longterm solution to teen crime.

"This affects everybody. This is not a one person problem, this is a community problem," Walker said.

"This is a stepping stone to show them that we do care. We’re willing to give them a chance. We have to stop turning our backs against our youth."