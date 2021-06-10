Chicago Phase 5: Here's What's Reopening Across the City Starting This Weekend

Chicago will likely start to feel a sense of normalcy again this weekend, as Illinois moves into Phase 5 and fully reopen on Friday.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, entry into Phase 5 "will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on what COVID-19 guidelines are changing in Phase 5

Here's what's reopening in Illinois starting this weekend:

Chicago Museums Return to Full Capacity, Normal Hours

Chicago museums at select locations across the area will remain open late Friday to ring in the city's move into a full reopening in Phase 5, then return to normal operational hours this weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

Some museums will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, though. The Shedd Aquarium still asks that visitors purchase tickets in advance, but will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks.

Wrigley Field Allows Full Capacity, With Guaranteed Rate Close Behind

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, will allow for full capacity at games starting Friday, according to officials. Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field will move to 100% capacity June 25.

Southern Illinois Caverns Reopen After 10 Years

Caverns in southern Illinois will reopen to the public for the first time in over 10 years, after being closed due to an abundance of caution, officials announced.

The southern attraction reopened Wednesday, as another spot for residents to enjoy as the state moves into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan. Until October, the caves will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Time Out Market Opens Doors to Chicagoans Again With New Changes

Time Out Market will reopen mid-June in Fulton Market in Chicago's West Town neighborhood after more than a year of closure, bringing new and classic culinary favorites, organizers announced.

Time Out said the world famous market would open next weekend on June 17 complete with a new three-floor experience, rooftop bar and additional outdoor patio seating.

Farmer's Markets Continue to Reopen

As the city moved into Phase 5, more farmers markets across Chicago will begin welcoming residents back for the 2021 season.

Though some markets have not announced official plans for a summer reopening, others have released schedules and information concerning the upcoming kickoffs following closures last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Chicago Restaurants, Bars Can Return to Full Capacity

Restaurants and bars across Chicago will be allowed to return to full capacity in Phase 5, as well as allow for fully vaccinated guests to walk around without a face covering.

However, some establishments may opt to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place until further notice.

As Chicago expected sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend, many could be on the hunt for places to wine and dine outdoors. The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops.

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Beatnik on the River: 180 N Upper Wacker Dr.

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Ema: 74 W Illinois St.

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Beatnik on the River: 180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Offshore: 1000 E Grand Ave

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

Maggie Daley Park Mini Golf Course Offers Daily Rentals

Maggie Daley Park’s 18-hole, Chicago-themed miniature golf course, and ribbon is open daily. In the summer, the ribbon is transformed to welcome scooter users, rollerbladers, and roller skaters. Weekend rentals are now available.

Old Town Art Fair Returns to This Weekend With Artists From All Over U.S.

Artists from across the nation are traveling to Old Town for the iconic art fair this weekend, located at 1763 N. North Park Ave.

Visitors can register to avoid lines for either Saturday or Sunday, according to the fair's Facebook page.

Chicago River Boat Tours Continue Amid Expected Sunny Skies and Warm Temps

Take in the city's iconic architecture while sailing along the Chicago River on one of several boat tours. The 90-minute tours run every hour and a half and cost $40 for an adult and $18 for a child.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the Wendella boat tours require that passengers wear a face covering while on the vessel and practice social distancing.

Beaches Along Lake Michigan Remain Open For Third Weekend

Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan opened to the public with lifeguards on duty Memorial Day weekend, and have seen many residents heading over to enjoy the water.

The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen Friday, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.