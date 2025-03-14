Chicago pastors prepare to giveaway 40,000 eggs as families grapple with high grocery costs

Chicago faith-based leaders are preparing to giveaway 40,000 eggs this weekend to help families in need as some Chicagoans are grappling with high costs of the grocery staple due to a nationwide bird flu outbreak.

Senior Pastor Charlie Dates, of Progressive Baptist Church of Chicago, is leading a team of volunteers Friday preparing and packing thousands of eggs.

“This is one of the greatest outreaches in America this weekend,” he said. “Our churches are providing eggs to marginalized low-income families 40,000 eggs will be distributed in Chicago this weekend.”

Church volunteers will be stationed across multiple locations on the South Side hoping to offset the cost of prices for families.

“The Black church has often been the primary source for relief for families that are struggling, and so it’s a perfect opportunity with Easter around the corner to present hope at a time when hope is on hard times,” he said.

NBC Chicago stopped by several grocery stores across the city checking on the prices of eggs. We found prices range from $4.99 to $9.49 for a dozen eggs. People picking up groceries in the city's Near South Side neighborhood weighed in on the prices.

“I mean it’s all about how you shop, and you know what you need for your household,” Shawn Jelks from Chicago said. “I just don’t really think it’s a big deal to me.”

One suburban shopper said she hasn't seen prices as high as what she had been hearing about.

“I don’t shop every week, but when I do, I noticed it hasn’t been as high as it has been made out to be,” Kathy Stoeberl of Manhattan said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

New numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday show the average cost of a dozen large white eggs is now $4.90, the lowest level registered since late December as reported by NBC News.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average in February was $5.90.

“The latest news is they’re going down after, like, years of rising and so I don’t know if that’s temporary or not. Basically it could be because people are finally cutting back on eggs so there’s no demand of it,” Northeastern Illinois University professor Scott Hegerty said.

The giveaway runs Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with Progressive Chicago church members stationed at 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, 55th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway as well as 35th Street and King Drive.

Members of Salem Chicago will be stationed at 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway as well as at 108th Street and Michigan Avenue.