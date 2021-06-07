Chicago Pastor Won't Give Up in Fight Against Crime as Shootings Surge

Following a surge in shootings over back-to-back weekends in Chicago, one street pastor says he's refusing to halt his mission to combat crime citywide.
Pastor Donovan Price held a prayer circle at 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday night following a weekend in which five people were killed and at least 55 more were injured in shootings.
"I'm not frustrated cause I'm going to continue to work – no matter what," he said.
Local
In one incident, at least eight people were shot on a sidewalk early Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood. Additionally, a rash of at least five violent carjackings was also reported in a 24-hour span.
Most of the incidents remain under investigation as police continue to search for the people responsible.
At a news conference Monday, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown clamped down on what he called a gang culture of retaliation and revenge. He also pointed out that shootings are up 17%.
Brown said the city started with a 36% percent increase in murders in January of 2021, but that number has gone down to a 5% increase.
"Our challenge is, we need to trail off in the summer," Brown said.
Price, the street pastor, said he believes prayer can make a difference in many things, even when it comes to the battle against crime.
"We just all need to decide – jointly – that they don’t want to love like this," he said.