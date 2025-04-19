Chicago joined fellow large cities such as New York, Atlanta and Houston in an initiative to shop from local, Black-owned stores this Easter weekend

Amid rollbacks to DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) practices at big box stores, several major cities are encouraging shoppers to spend their money at local Black-owned businesses.

Chicago hosted its event, "Spend in the Black" Saturday morning.

More than 100 vendors offered services, merchandise, flowers and food down the 75th Street commercial corridor in Chatham.

"It is absolutely remarkable," Rev. Charlie Dates of Salem Baptist Church said. "We want to strengthen our Black businesses, we don’t want to put our dollars where our dignity is not respected."

On Saturday, the Chatham Chamber of Commerce sold gift cards for shoppers to reinvest in local stores.

"I just bought a couple outfits for my son," resident Robert Pollard said. "It helps us thrive in the community, you know what I mean?"

Business owners welcomed the added foot traffic.

"This is very important," marketing business owner Darnell Gaffney said. "This is the first time I've ever seen anything like this and it's just amazing. I have my door open, I feel like I've been dropped in a whole other community right now."