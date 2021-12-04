‘Chicago Party Aunt' Co-Creator to Discuss Netflix Show at City Comic Expo Next Weekend

Co-creater of "Chicago Party Aunt" Chris Witaske is returning to the Windy City next weekend to discuss his popular Chicago-based Netflix show.

Witaske, Illinoisan and a long-time veteran of Chicago comedy, said in a Twitter post that he will be at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo on Dec. 11 to "talk all things Chicago Party Aunt."

Chicago! I’m coming to the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo to talk all things Chicago Party Aunt! Saturday, December 11th at beautiful McCormick Place. Moderated by @angelidowu3 🎟 link in bio @c2e2 @ChiPartyAunt pic.twitter.com/G4VOnmSQbn — Chris Witaske (@Chriswitaske) December 3, 2021

The adult animated series on Netflix, which aired its first eight episodes on Sept. 17, is based entirely off of a popular and provocative Twitter account.

"Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich and "Superstore" actor Jon Barinholtz, both of whom have strong ties to the Chicago comedy scene, are both involved in the production of the show.

"Superstore" star and Second City alumna Lauren Ash announced on social media that she will voice the main character of "Chicago Party Aunt," whose Twitter bio reads "If life gives you lemons, turn that [expletive] into Mike's Hard Lemonade."

"Chicago Party Aunt" announced the upcoming show on social media with a tweet that read "Holy [expletive]! Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow?"

Over the years the "Chicago Party Aunt" Twitter account has acquired over 60,000 followers, where she provides her take on Chicago events and area news.