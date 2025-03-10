Chicago Park District releases registration dates for 2025 summer camp

Chicago Park District registration dates have been released for 2025 summer day camps -- mark your calendars!

If day camp at a Chicago Park District park is part of your summer plans for your child, these are the dates to know, according to the district's website: Online registration begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 14, and Tuesday, April 15, depending on where your park is located.

In-person registration is slated for Saturday, April 19, or Monday, April 21, for most parks, depending on which park's day camp you're enrolling in.

The six-week day camp runs from June 23 to Aug. 1, 2025, according to the park district, though it notes that dates vary for other camps. Most of the district's other summer programs, besides its camps, run from June 16 to Aug. 10.

Summer programs can be viewed online, on the Chicago Park District's website, beginning Monday, April 7.

Chicago Park District day camps are popular and fill up quickly, with parents acting swiftly to scoop up coveted spots for their kids.

"The Chicago Park District is looking forward to providing Chicago’s youth with a fun-filled summer through our Day Camp program," the park district wrote online. "Every summer our staff and campers look forward to reconnecting by engaging in fun, safe, and inclusive activities."

Sports, art, fitness and outdoor activities provide the basis for camp programming with items such as civic engagement, environmental awareness, inclusion and team building woven in.