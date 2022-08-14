Chicago Park District Pools Begin Staggered Closure for Season; Beaches Remain Open

Chicago Park District officials say that they have begun a staggered closing of the city’s 37 indoor and outdoor public pools, with beaches set to remain open through Labor Day.

According to a press release, pool closures have already begun, and will continue on a staggered basis through Aug. 21.

Those interested in visiting public pools before they close for the season are encouraged to visit the park district’s website for up-to-date information on park hours and staffing capacity, which will dictate the daily operations of the pools.

Indoor park pools will reopen for the fall beginning on Sept. 6, city officials said. Classes, aquatic aerobics and water polo will begin the following week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The city says that the staggered closing is necessary due to staffing challenges that have impacted pools around the country. As lifeguards, who predominantly are in high school and college, begin to go back to their classes, staffing will be moved around to help keep pools open, according to the press release.

The city’s 21 beaches will remain open through Labor Day, with swimming available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Swim conditions will be updated at 11 a.m. based on weather and surf, and at 1:30 p.m. based on water quality. A flag system is in place to ensure the safety of beach patrons, with more information available on the city’s website.