chicago park district

Chicago Park District Legal Bills Top $300,000 in Abuse Case

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Park District has paid at least $330,000 to outside law firms investigating the department's response to allegations of sexual harassment or abuse involving lifeguards at pools and beaches.

Legal bills connected to the issue include $259,000 to a law firm charged with investigating the park district's response to the allegations, according to WBEZ in Chicago.

The firm released that report in early November. A former federal prosecutor leading the effort found then-CEO and General Superintendent Michael Kelly failed to investigate the allegations immediately after learning of them.

Kelly later resigned and three other officials were fired.

Another law firm has charged $70,000 to assist the park district inspector general's office in investigating dozens of complaints filed by employees, alleging that current of former employees had assaulted or harassed them.

The inspector general's office reported in January that there was evidence supporting 29 of the 49 allegations investigated.

“At several locations, long-tolerated hazing behavior fostered an environment where bullying, harassing and sexual misconduct flourished and went unchallenged,” the report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

coronavirus illinois 43 mins ago

Some Americans Welcome New CDC Mask Guidance, Others Wary

Hermosa 50 mins ago

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Hermosa Crash, Chicago Police Say

Representatives for the park district and law firms declined to comment on the legal bills.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

chicago park district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us