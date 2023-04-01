Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Ends Sunday

Chicago's overnight parking ban, something drivers have become awfully familiar with over the winter months, is coming to an end Sunday.

The ban, which was began Dec. 1 and runs through Saturday, includes 107 miles of arterial streets and takes effect from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily - regardless if there is snow on the ground or not.

Motorists who ignore the permanently posted seasonal tow zone face a $150 towing fee (minimum) in addition to a $60 ticket and an initial $25 daily storage fee.

A separate snow related parking ban exists for another 500 miles of main streets and can be activated after there are at least two inches of snow on the street, no matter the time of day or the calendar date. While the 2” inch snow ban is not activated often, motorists who are parked there when it snows could receive a ticket or find that their vehicle has been relocated in order to facilitate snow clearing operations.

Both of these parking bans were implemented on designated arterial streets to prevent recurrences of problems that happened in 1967 and 1979 when Chicago came to a traffic standstill due to major snowstorms.