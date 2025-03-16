Chicago to see over 12 hours of daylight Monday for first time since late September

While Sunday snowfall has quickly wiped out memories of summer-like temperatures on Friday across much of the Chicago area, a surefire sign that summer is on the way arrives on Monday.

For the first time since late September, Chicago will see more than 12 hours of daylight on Monday, coming just over a week after clocks sprang forward as daylight saving time began.

According to timeanddate.com, Chicago will see a 6:58 a.m. sunrise and 6:59 p.m. sunset Monday, amounting to 12 hours, one minute and 20 seconds of daylight.

On Tuesday, the city will see its first 7 p.m. sunset of the year, with daylight time increasing to just under 12 hours and 41 minutes by the end of March.

Chicago's next sunset milestone will come on May 11, when the city will see its first 8 p.m. sunset of the year. On that day, Chicago will see nearly 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight time, with a 5:34 a.m. sunrise.

Days then continue to get longer until the summer solstice in late June, when Chicago will see its longest day of the year.

On both June 20 and 21, Chicago will have 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 seconds of daylight time, marking both days as the longest of the year, with a difference of less than one second between the two dates.

Both dates will have a 5:15 a.m. sunrise and 8:29 p.m., with days beginning to get shorter through the end of June.

Chicago will still see 8 p.m. sunsets through all of July and into early August, with Aug. 7 marking the city's final 8 p.m. sunset of the year.

The city's final 7 p.m. sunset of the year will occur on Sept. 14, with Oct. 20 serving as the final 6 p.m. sunset of the year, shortly before daylight saving time ends.

Days will continue to get shorter up until the winter solstice in late December, when Chicago will see its shortest day of the year.

On Dec. 21, the city will see just nine hours, seven minutes and 44 seconds of daylight, with a 7:14 a.m. sunrise and 4:22 p.m. sunset.