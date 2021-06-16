Chicago Outdoor Pools to Reopen at Full Capacity Next Week

Chicago will reopen outdoor public swimming pools next week at full capacity as another step forward in Phase 5 of the city's reopening plan from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the closure of city-operated pools last year due to COVID-19, outdoor pools are set to reopen June 25 and remain open through Sept. 6, according to the Chicago Park District website.

Across the city, Chicago operates 49 outdoor pools, as well as 28 indoor pools, some of which have already been open under enhanced guidelines due to the pandemic.

Here's when outdoor Chicago pools are open.

Indoor pools have been open with restrictions like signing up in advance to swim laps, social distancing while in the water and wearing face coverings in public areas.

Chicago fully reopened and entered Phase 5 last week of its reopening plan, losing capacity limits and COVID mitigations in most areas around the city. Officials have been announcing the return of summer events and activities over the past several weeks.