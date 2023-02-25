Chicago Organization Sells Pieces of Russian Tank in Support of Ukraine

Alex Zatvor took a far-fetched idea and turned it into help for Ukrainians, who continue to endure the Russian invasion.

Zatvor, executive director of Chicago-based non-profit Gate to Ukraine, found a way to get a Russian tank, cut it up and sell the pieces as away to raise money for Ukrainian families in need.

After acquiring the tank, the group cut it into 500 metal pieces. So far, they have raised at least $220,000. And the number keeps on growing.

"There is something very symbolic about taking a brutal instrument of war, a hunk of metal that came to kill Ukrainian families, and recycling it as a way to support those families," Zatvor said.

To buy a piece of the tank - and help someone in Ukraine - you can head to the non-profit's website.