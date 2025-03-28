Chicago organization aims to help clients navigate social security benefits

An organization on Chicago's North side is helping people navigate the everchanging system of social security.

Under the Trump administration, the program has gone through changes leading to confusion and even pushback from advocates

The Uptown People's Law Center says it has been fielding calls from clients worried about their social security benefits.

"We don't want folks to have to wait longer to be able to access the benefits that they need and anything that...takes longer is a concern," said Uptown People's Law Center staff attorney Eryn Mascia.

Mascia is trying to keep up with news coming out of the social security administration. Her center provides support to approximately 60 to 70 clients applying for benefits.

"What is already [a] really slow application process would get even slower. We know when there's staff turnover there's usually some confusion about new rules," Mascia said.

SSA initially announced last week it would require some beneficiaries who can't access their "my social security" account online to verify their identity in person at a field office. The administration, facing backlash, revised the policy Wednesday.

"If you are applying for social security, SSI, SSDI or Medicare you can still verify your identity over the phone. But if you're applying for survivor benefits or retirement benefits you will have to verify your identity either through the "my social security" website or through an in-person visit at one of the local offices," Mascia said.

And if you want to make changes to your direct deposit and can't access your account online, the administration says you have to process that change in person. These measures, according to the administration, are in place to prevent fraud.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"The fraud just hurts everybody. It makes it tougher then for people to get social security. I think the verification is a fine thing to do," said social security recipient Joe Krowka.

As fear grows over possible cuts, the administration admits there are plans to reduce the workforce by 7,000 employees. The commissioner of social security said reports of local field offices closing are false and that they have not closed any local field offices this year.

The new changes go into effect on April 14. More information about services and resources provided through Uptown People's Law Center is available on our site.