Chicago Officials Prepare for More Marches on National Day of Protest in Aftermath of George Floyd’s Death

As the city of Chicago prepares for more protests on Saturday afternoon, officials say they are taking steps to ensure that the demonstrations remain peaceful.

On Friday, protesters took to the streets to once again call for reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week. Hundreds of marchers made their way through downtown Chicago during the protests, with some vandalism and several arrests reported by Chicago police.

On Saturday, at least three more protests are planned, and city officials are encouraging motorists to take alternate routes or to consider taking public transportation in the downtown area.

“Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown reiterate that their number one priority is the safety and health of all residents, including protesters and police officers who are working together to ensure voices are heard across this city following the death of George Floyd,” officials said in a statement posted to social media.

Chicago police say they will work with protest organizers on finding safe routes for marches, and to help ensure that protests remain peaceful, according to the statement.

Parking restrictions will also be put in place between Chicago Avenue to Ida B. Wells Drive and Lake Shore Drive to Wells. All cars relocated because of the restrictions can be retrieved, free of charge, from the city lot in the 1800 block of south Lake Shore Drive, authorities say.

The Chicago protests are one of dozens scheduled around the country on what is being called a national day of protest over Floyd’s death. In Minneapolis, protests have raged for several days, with fires, looting and violence leading to Gov. Tim Walz to mobilize the state’s entire National Guard for the first time since World War II.

Protesters and police clashed in other cities as well, including in New York, Phoenix and Houston.