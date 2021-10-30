Chicago Officials Ask for Public Help, Offer Reward for Info on 4-Year-Old Boy Killed Labor Day Weekend

The afternoon press conference can be viewed in the player above.

Chicago officials voiced a plea for public help Saturday afternoon, offering a reward for information related to the fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy who was shot in the head in an apartment in Woodlawn during Labor Day weekend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked that anyone with information on the shooting report a tip to the Chicago Police Department, adding that the city is offering a $10,000 reward for details on the shooters.

"Please let your faith, let your sense of humanity overcome your fear," Lightfoot said.

File a tip to CPD here.

CPD Supt. David Brown said during the press conference Saturday that detectives believe the shooting was gang-related and are "actively working" to find cases on the groups involved.

The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 6500 block of South Ellis. Bullets were fired outside a residence and then went through a window, striking the boy in the head two times.

The child, identified as Mychal Moultry Jr., was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

A woman, 34 years old, was also injured in the incident, but authorities stated she wasn't shot. She was listed in fair-to-serious condition at an area hospital.

Community activists, a non-profit and church have teamed up to offer a $9,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.