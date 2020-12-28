Chicago Officials Announce Annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program

Chicago's annual holiday tree recycling program will begin in January across the city, officials announced.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Park District announced that the program will run from Jan. 9 through Jan. 23 at 25 different locations.
"We encourage residents to make holiday tree recycling a part of their family tradition, this year and every year," DSS Commissioner John Tully said. “The holiday recycling tree program is part of the Streets and Sanitation’s year-round efforts to protect our environment and divert as must waste as possible from landfills.”
Trees recycled through the program are converted into mulch, wood chips and materials for use by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, officials said.
According to a release, the program does not accept wreaths or garlands and asks that all ornaments, lights, tinsels and tree stands be removed from the tree prior to drop-off. Officials also asked that the tree be removed from any bags when placed in the corrals.
"This annual effort helps our communities and city by minimizing waste and fostering a healthy environment," said Michael P. Kelly, CEO of the Chicago Park District. "This annual effort encourages the residents to become responsible stewards of our natural resources and in return receive free mulch when available at select locations."
Last year, the program converted more than 17,400 trees into mulch, a release said. Residents can pick up free mulch from the city beginning Jan. 16.
Live holiday trees can be dropped off inside any of the following Chicago Park District locations:
BESSEMER PARK
8930 S. Muskegon Ave
HUMBOLDT PARK BOATHOUSE
1369 N. Sacramento Ave
LINCOLN PARK
Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave.
(East of Cannon Dr.)
Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.
WEST CHATHAM PARK
8223 S. Princeton
ROWAN PARK
11546 S. Avenue L
CLARK PARK
3400 N. Rockwell St.
JACKSON PARK
6300 S. Cornell Ave
MARGATE PARK
4921 N. Marine Dr.
Note: free mulch will also be available at this location
NORTH PARK VILLAGE
5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.
SHERIDAN PARK
910 S. Aberdeen St.
FORESTRY SITE
900 E. 103rd St.
Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.
KENNEDY PARK
2427 W. 113th St.
MARQUETTE PARK
6700 S. Kedzie Ave
NORWOOD PARK
5801 N. Natoma Ave
WALSH PARK
1722 N. Ashland
GARFIELD PARK
100 N. Central Park Ave
KELVYN PARK
4438 W. Wrightwood Ave
MCKINLEY PARK
2210 W. Pershing Rd.
PORTAGE PARK
4100 N. Long Ave
WARREN PARK
6601 N. Western
Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.
AVEGRANT PARK
900 S. Columbus Dr.
LAKE MEADOWS PARK
3117 S. Rhodes Ave
MT. GREENWOOD PARK
3721 W. 111th St.
Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.
RIIS PARK
6201 W. Wrightwood Ave
WENTWORTH PARK
5701 S. Narragansett