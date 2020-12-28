Chicago Officials Announce Annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program

Chicago's annual holiday tree recycling program will begin in January across the city, officials announced.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Park District announced that the program will run from Jan. 9 through Jan. 23 at 25 different locations.

"We encourage residents to make holiday tree recycling a part of their family tradition, this year and every year," DSS Commissioner John Tully said. “The holiday recycling tree program is part of the Streets and Sanitation’s year-round efforts to protect our environment and divert as must waste as possible from landfills.”

Trees recycled through the program are converted into mulch, wood chips and materials for use by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, officials said.

According to a release, the program does not accept wreaths or garlands and asks that all ornaments, lights, tinsels and tree stands be removed from the tree prior to drop-off. Officials also asked that the tree be removed from any bags when placed in the corrals.

"This annual effort helps our communities and city by minimizing waste and fostering a healthy environment," said Michael P. Kelly, CEO of the Chicago Park District. "This annual effort encourages the residents to become responsible stewards of our natural resources and in return receive free mulch when available at select locations."

Last year, the program converted more than 17,400 trees into mulch, a release said. Residents can pick up free mulch from the city beginning Jan. 16.

Live holiday trees can be dropped off inside any of the following Chicago Park District locations:

BESSEMER PARK

8930 S. Muskegon Ave

HUMBOLDT PARK BOATHOUSE

1369 N. Sacramento Ave

LINCOLN PARK

Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave.

(East of Cannon Dr.)

Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.

WEST CHATHAM PARK

8223 S. Princeton

ROWAN PARK

11546 S. Avenue L

CLARK PARK

3400 N. Rockwell St.

JACKSON PARK

6300 S. Cornell Ave

MARGATE PARK

4921 N. Marine Dr.

Note: free mulch will also be available at this location

NORTH PARK VILLAGE

5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.

SHERIDAN PARK

910 S. Aberdeen St.

FORESTRY SITE

900 E. 103rd St.

Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.

KENNEDY PARK

2427 W. 113th St.

MARQUETTE PARK

6700 S. Kedzie Ave

NORWOOD PARK

5801 N. Natoma Ave

WALSH PARK

1722 N. Ashland

GARFIELD PARK

100 N. Central Park Ave

KELVYN PARK

4438 W. Wrightwood Ave

MCKINLEY PARK

2210 W. Pershing Rd.

PORTAGE PARK

4100 N. Long Ave

WARREN PARK

6601 N. Western

Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.

AVEGRANT PARK

900 S. Columbus Dr.

LAKE MEADOWS PARK

3117 S. Rhodes Ave

MT. GREENWOOD PARK

3721 W. 111th St.

Note: Free mulch will also be available at this location.

RIIS PARK

6201 W. Wrightwood Ave

WENTWORTH PARK

5701 S. Narragansett