Chicago official warns of misused rat poison in Rogers Park

Pet owners and parents in Chicago’s Rogers Park are being warned about “misused rat poison” that could pose a health risk.

According to the alert, issued in 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden’s newsletter, an investigation is underway into who is putting out packets of rat poison at several locations in the ward, including near the intersections of Ashland and Fargo, along with Farwell and Sheridan.

Hadden said the city is not responsible for the packages, nor is at least one nearby restaurant.

The alderwoman is warning constituents to be on the lookout for “green, granular packets” of the poisons, or similar packaging, and to keep them away from children and pets.

There have been no reported instances of pets or children ingesting the poison, according to officials.