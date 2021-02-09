Chicago Official Twitter Account Sparks Debate Over City's Iconic Pizza

City natives and non-Chicagoans took to Twitter Tuesday to debate the classic topic: Chicago-style pizza.

The official Chicago account tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "proud to be the pizza capital of the world. #nationalpizzaday," to which over 100 people replied within an hour.

proud to be the pizza capital of the world. #nationalpizzaday — Chicago (@chicago) February 9, 2021

The city tagged the official New Jersey Twitter account in the comments after the Garden State tweeted its own post on being the "pizza capital of the world." New Jersey's account replied to Chicago saying, "ur pizza is a casserole."

Another user responded with "This is a joke, right?" as Chicago replied "#facts."

Others defended Chicago's historic dish tweeting, "People outside of Chicago think deep dish is all Chicago has to offer, completly ignoring so e of the best thin crust in the country. Think, square-cut."

One said, "Nailed it. As a Chicago native, I can say that Chicago pizza is thin crust, square cut and perfect!"

The only people that disagree are the ones who know nothing about Chicago pizza and only about deep dish. That's just the tip of the enormous iceberg that is Chicago pizza. That's why food critics call it the pizza capitol of the world. — Free Assange (@oribioj) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, some Twitter users said Chicago pizza doesn't compare to that of New Jersey or New York. Other users agreed with New Jersey's comment, calling the city's pizza a "casserole."

Here were some of the responses:

Sorry, but only tourists think that Chicagoans only eat deep dish — Magdalena Hochwasser (@MHochwasser) February 9, 2021

Joke. Total joke. First of all, it’s APIZZA, not “pizza.” Try Sally’s, Pepe’s or Modern in New Haven and tell us how Chicago is the pizza capital of the world. 🙄 — Phil Goldstein (@pgold1230) February 9, 2021

All of the haters responding to this tweet are just mad that their city's pizza is worse than Totinos and it really shows — MVP Harris Stan Account ✶ (@femmepolitics) February 9, 2021

it’s a casserole. not a pizza. might as well be lasagna — ann (@anniesmilez) February 9, 2021

Saying that has as much validity as saying Mitch Trubisky is an elite level quarterback that was snubbed of an MVP award this year. — Alex S. (@Astrong91) February 9, 2021