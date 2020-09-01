Chicago Officers Shoot Male in Pilsen Shootout, Police Say

Chicago police officers shot a male late Monday night in an exchange of gunfire in the city's Pilsen neighborhood, authorities say.

The incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 19th Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Five people were standing on the sidewalk when police said shots were fired in the direction of officers from the 12th District who were driving in the area, striking their department vehicle.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently verify the narrative or information provided by Chicago police.

Police said officers then returned fire, striking a male who was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. CPD did not give further information on the male's age, identity, or injuries sustained.

Two people at the scene were taken into custody, according to police, while two others fled the area on foot.

Authorities said a firearm was recovered from the scene. No officers were shot, officials said, and no other injuries were reported.

The shooting, including the use of force, is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Chicago police said. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days per department policy, according to police.