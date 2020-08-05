Chicago Officer Shot in Lawndale, Police Say

A Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on the city's West Side, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 3:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

The officer was responding to a call for a domestic dispute when he was shot in the thigh, according to police.

The officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in serious condition, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted.

