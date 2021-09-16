Loop

Chicago Officer Injured After Being Struck by Car While Directing Traffic in Loop

A Chicago police officer was injured when a driver failed to stop at an intersection where the officer was directing downtown traffic, authorities said Thursday.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Ida B. Wells in the city's Loop.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger failed to stop and struck the officer, who had been standing in the street directing traffic.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver and a male passenger were taken into custody, according to police.

The accident was believed to be alcohol-related.

