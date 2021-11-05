Chicago Officer Charged After Fatal Shooting of Husband, a Fellow Officer

A Chicago police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of her husband, a fellow police officer, inside their home, authorities said.

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter following the shooting, which took place late Tuesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. She is expected to appear in bond court Friday.

CPD Supt. David Brown confirmed earlier this week that an off-duty officer was shot and killed during an incident inside his Northwest Side home late Tuesday night, with sources telling NBC 5 that the incident involved a husband and wife who are both police officers.

According to a statement, the officer was killed when he was shot inside his home in the 8500 block of West Winona.

“I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn,” Brown said in a statement. “I also ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts. They had a tremendously challenging year, and losing a fellow officer is never easy.”

The incident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the officer suffered a gunshot wound during the incident, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

A source tells NBC 5 that the shooting occurred when a gun went off during an incident involving the officer and his wife, who is also a Chicago police officer.

Other circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, and Brown says that the shooting remains under investigation.