Chicago nonprofit empowering young girls through leadership and mentoring programs receives grant to expand reach

Jamila Trimuel points out words of affirmation on the whiteboard at Bronzeville Classical School, all written by young girls who are part of her leadership and mentorship programs at Ladies of Virtue.

“It was a passion project later became bigger than what I could even ever imagined,” she told NBC Chicago.

Her mission is to empower young girls in underserved areas to become confident leaders of tomorrow through character development, career readiness, and civic engagement.

“We’re really standing in the gap for girls who may not have positive role models in their life, but even if they do we serve as that village that our girls need to accomplish their dreams,” she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Since starting her nonprofit more than a decade ago, she has helped thousands of girls achieve success. This year, they’re already helping more than 600 girls.

“Seeing girls from the beginning to now it really makes me realize the impact that Ladies of Virtue has on the lives of our girls,” she said.

17-year-old high school senior Peace Alawode is one of those young girls.

“They’re always there to encourage you every step of the way and it has led me to believe that LOV is more than just a club—it’s a community,” she said.

She participated in the summer internship program last year where she learned the importance of making connections.

“I want to be a civil engineer, that’s really my hope and my dream. I really like building a lot," she said. "It really matters that you learn how to speak out about what you're interested in career field-wise so you can make those connections, because those connections can really end up helping you in the long run."

The organization is looking to expand after receiving a $250,000 grant from PepsiCo. The founder says the additional support is crucial. Her nonprofit was among three selected for the grant on the city’s South and West sides.

“Not only would that allow us to serve even more girls, but we’re going to expand our summer internship program as well as power to the professional ready boot camp,” Trimuel said.

The girls are ready to make an impact, building confidence, but also learning to give back to their communities and to the place they call home.

“I always tell everyone, our girls are not just leaders for tomorrow, but they are leaders for today,” Trimuel said. “They’re very passionate about making a difference in the city of Chicago.”