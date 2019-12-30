Chicago New Year’s Eve Downtown Street Closures

Get ready for traffic delays and massive crowds if you're preparing to head downtown Chicago to ring in the new year.

Thousands of people are expected in the downtown entertainment districts on New Year's Eve and along the Chicago and at Navy Pier for free fireworks displays, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

As a deterrent, the Chicago Police Department plans to deploy an extra 1,300 officers throughout entertainment districts.

Several roads and bridges will be closed to all traffic as early as 11 p.m. Tuesday night, and are expected to remain closed until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The following roads and bridges will be affected:

Upper Wacker Drive between Lake Street and Lake Shore Drive

Franklin/Orleans Street Bridge

Wells Street Bridge

LaSalle Street Bridge

Clark Street Bridge

Dearborn Street Bridge

State Street Bridge

Wabash Street Bridge

Michigan Avenue Bridge

Columbus Drive Bridge

Fireworks will be launched from seven bridges and barges along the main branch of the Chicago River for the event, city officials said.

Additional restrictions are listed below: