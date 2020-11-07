Donald Trump

Chicago Neighborhoods See Large Celebrations After Biden Projected as Election Winner

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After former Vice President Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, celebrations broke out in Chicago and cities around the rest of the United States.

Biden, who was projected as the election's winner by NBC News and other media outlets Saturday, will deliver a statement later in the evening, but the celebration is already on in several Chicago neighborhoods.

Biden was projected to win the election after he was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania. That victory would give him more than the 270 votes needed to secure the presidency, making him the president-elect.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us