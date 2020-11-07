Chicago Neighborhoods See Large Celebrations After Biden Projected as Election Winner

After former Vice President Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, celebrations broke out in Chicago and cities around the rest of the United States.
Biden, who was projected as the election's winner by NBC News and other media outlets Saturday, will deliver a statement later in the evening, but the celebration is already on in several Chicago neighborhoods.
Biden was projected to win the election after he was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania. That victory would give him more than the 270 votes needed to secure the presidency, making him the president-elect.