Chicago Neighborhoods See Large Celebrations After Biden Projected as Election Winner

After former Vice President Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, celebrations broke out in Chicago and cities around the rest of the United States.

Biden, who was projected as the election's winner by NBC News and other media outlets Saturday, will deliver a statement later in the evening, but the celebration is already on in several Chicago neighborhoods.

🔴#SONDAKİKA



Joe Biden’ın Amerika seçimlerini kazanmasının ardından Chicago halkı sevinç gösterilerine başladı.



Konvoylar Donald Trump’ın sahibi olduğu Trump Tower’ın önünden geçmeyi ihmal etmiyor. pic.twitter.com/ij9IEqfk8l — M İ M & M İ M 🇹🇷🇦🇿 (@mimmim1921) November 7, 2020

being in chicago as biden wins the presidency is so amazing. feeling the happiness all around me!!! pic.twitter.com/Ic5A155Ud7 — carmella 🍝 (@carmellawhip) November 7, 2020

THE CITY IS HAPPY pic.twitter.com/bNm5NeRcgL — Connor Bishop (@WonderWab) November 7, 2020

“What’s next? GEORGIA’S NEXT.”



Chicago is getting ready for the January 5th’s senate runoffs during a Biden victory celebration. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/eb5NZ1eCOv — Connor Bishop (@WonderWab) November 7, 2020

Biden was projected to win the election after he was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania. That victory would give him more than the 270 votes needed to secure the presidency, making him the president-elect.