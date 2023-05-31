Chicago Native, US Army Veteran Killed While Fighting With Ukrainian Army

The family of an American military veteran from Chicago is remembering his legacy after he was killed this month while fighting with the Ukrainian Army.

Last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, Myhailo Yavorskyi made the decision to leave his family and home in Chicago to fight with the Ukrainian Army.

According to Myhailo’s family, the veteran held dual citizenship.

“He could not stay back and not do anything about it," his sister Zoryana Podolny said to NBC Chicago. “He packed a suitcase and was flying back to Ukraine the next day.”

Last week, they received devastating news.

Myhailo died during an attack in the Eastern part of the country.

Podolny, who is currently in Ukraine, said it happened after he saved several of his comrades.

“I can't really disclose all the details, but he was in the Eastern part of Ukraine,” she told NBC Chicago.

“I talked to his commander and according to him, my brother's positions were shelled by the Russian artillery and my brother, two of his comrades were wounded and he managed to pull them away to safer positions in the back and he didn't stay with them. He decided to go back to the positions at the front and help the rest of his comrades. And that's where he was killed,” Podolny said.

On Tuesday, a 4-hour ceremony was held in Ukraine honoring his life, sacrifice and service.

Myhailo worked as an electrical engineer in Chicago. He is survived by his wife and their 5-year-old daughter.

Friends have put together this online fundraiser for her college fund. His family is now working on bringing his remains back to the United States for an official funeral.

Myhailo Yavorskyi was 42 years old.