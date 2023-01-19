Chicago Native TC Carson to Perform in City This Weekend

Emmy Award winning Terrance “TC” Carson is perhaps best known for his roles as "Kyle Barker" in the TV sitcom, “Living Single”.

He has also appeared in several movies, including “Final Destination 2”, while voicing the part of "Kratos" on the “God of War” video game series.

Carson is also a dancer and a singer, and he’s in Chicago to perform at City Winery Friday night, the same venue he performed at last January.

When asked if January performances at City Winery were now an annual event, Carson said he'd love to try it out in the summer.

“We’re going to talk to City Winery about that to see if we can move it to summer time," Carson said.

Carson told NBC 5 that he has fond memories of growing up in Chicago and doesn’t really mind the cold too much.

“I lived in Rogers Park and we lived a block away from the beach, and so I’d get my coffee in the morning and watch the ice bob up and down. “

TC Carson’s family always encouraged him to follow his dreams. The bulk of his Hollywood career happened in the 1990’s and early 2000s.

After some personal challenges, Carson moved to Atlanta for a fresh start. His focus now is to use his platform to positively impact his community and culture.

The music he will be performing at City Winery is about living and loving. He says each show is different, because it’s a real time representation of how he’s feeling at the moment.

"We have a set, but they know that I always go off road if I’m feeling something different," Carson said.

Carson was recently nominated for his third NAACP Image Award. He is currently working on a late night cooking show.

"I won’t tell too much, but it is going to help deal with food insecurities in our neighborhoods. We want to teach people how to cook well, how to live better in their homes and we are going to focus on Black and Brown talent," Carson said.