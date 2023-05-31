Chicago Native NBA Prospect Matas Buzelis Signs With G-League Ignite

Who is Chicago native NBA prospect Matas Buzelis? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matas Buzelis, a native of Hinsdale, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, recently signed with the G-League Ignite to compete professionally ahead of his expected top draft pick in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chicago-native Matas Buzelis – a 6-foot-10 projected No. 1 overall pick in @Draftexpress’ 2024 NBA mock draft - has officially signed with G League Ignite for next season, Buzelis’ agency Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Buzelis' parents both played professional basketball in Lithuania before immigrating to the Chicagoland area.

Buzelis played on the Hinsdale Central High School varsity basketball team as a freshman before transferring to Brewster Academy, a boarding school in New Hampshire. After his sophomore year, he transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and was selected to the 2023 Gatorade National team.

He is a consensus five-star recruit and expected top pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The G-League Ignite team forgoes his college eligibility, as he also agreed to an agency deal with Excel sports management.