Chicago Native NBA Prospect Matas Buzelis Signs With G-League Ignite

Who is Chicago native NBA prospect Matas Buzelis? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Matas Buzelis, a native of Hinsdale, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, recently signed with the G-League Ignite to compete professionally ahead of his expected top draft pick in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Buzelis' parents both played professional basketball in Lithuania before immigrating to the Chicagoland area.
Buzelis played on the Hinsdale Central High School varsity basketball team as a freshman before transferring to Brewster Academy, a boarding school in New Hampshire. After his sophomore year, he transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and was selected to the 2023 Gatorade National team.
He is a consensus five-star recruit and expected top pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The G-League Ignite team forgoes his college eligibility, as he also agreed to an agency deal with Excel sports management.