Chicago Native Aneesah Morrow Speaks on Title Aspirations Following Transfer From DePaul to LSU

Going from a prized prospect and state champion out of Simeon Career Academy in Chatham to a Second-team All-American and Big East Freshman of the Year, Aneesah Morrow's basketball career has been full of accolades.

Yet after becoming a high school and college star in her hometown of Chicago, Morrow has her sights set on something bigger as her college career continues.

"I know how it feels to be an All-American, National Player of the Year, winning all these individual accolades. But I don’t want to have empty seasons, and all those stats mean nothing if you don’t win," Morrow told NBC Chicago in her first interview since announcing a transfer to Louisiana State University.

Just over a month ago, LSU cut the nets in Dallas for the first-ever national championship, a feat Morrow hopes to achieve as a Tiger.

While disappointed at the news, DePaul women's basketball head coach Doug Bruno supported Morrow in her transition, which saw over 35 schools recruit the junior forward.

"For me, I just felt humbled for my experience, to have the opportunity to have a lot of schools come at me and want to recruit me, also showing that hard work pays off," Morrow said.

In a search for somewhere she could both express herself and build a great relationship with the coaching staff, Morrow landed on defending national champion LSU.

The school change also gives Morrow a better opportunity to profit off of her name, image and likeness.

Morrow told NBC Chicago that after experiencing recruiting primarily via Zoom at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic following high school, this experience was much more personal.

"When I went into the community just to eat, people are following you, want to take pictures, asking for your autograph. That’s the type of environment I want to be around," Morrow said.

This upcoming season, Morrow becomes a pivotal piece to a team that aims to bring home their second consecutive national championship.