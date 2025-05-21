Chicago named runner-up as America's most mosquito-ridden city by Orkin

Summer is just around the corner, and as families plan nighttime gatherings outdoors, many may be wondering how susceptible the region is to mosquitoes.

As the season begins, pest control giant Orkin has released its 2025 list of the Top 50 Mosquito Cities, ranking cities by where the most new residential mosquito treatments were performed between April 2024 and March of this year.

Perhaps as no surprise to Chicago residents, The Windy City was in elite company on the list, ranking as the second-most mosquito-ridden city in the United States.

Only ranking behind Los Angeles, Chicago led the way when it came to Midwestern cities, though two others (Detroit and Cleveland) were both named in the top 10.

This year's list saw a slight jump for Chicago, swapping spots with New York City, which now ranks third on the 2025 Orkin list.

In addition to Detroit and Cleveland, which ranked at No. 5 and No. 9 respectively, several other Midwestern cities made their way onto the top 50.

Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids and new entry Flint were among the 10 other cities from the region to make the list.

Below are the top 10 mosquito-ridden cities in 2025, according to Orkin:

Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Atlanta, Georgia Detroit, Michigan Houston, Texas Dallas, Texas Washington, D.C. Cleveland, Ohio Denver, Colorado

More information and the full list can be found here.