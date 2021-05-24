Chicago Named One of the Worst Cities for Mosquitoes in US

Once again, Chicago has been ranked as one of the top mosquito cities in the U.S.

The city secured the fifth spot on Orkin's list of the Top 50 Mosquito Cities for the second year in a row, the pest control company announced in a news release early Monday morning.

In a surprising change from previous years, Los Angeles came in at number one, knocking out Atlanta, which held the top spot for the last seven years. This year, three West Coast cities: Fresno, San Diego and Seattle, joined the list for the first time.

According to Orkin, backyards and outdoor activities were maximized in 2020, and that trend is expected to continue in 2021, especially as Memorial Day and summer approach.

Mosquitoes usually become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, and breeding season can start as early as May and last through September.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes bite both during the day and night and search for warm places as temperatures begin to drop.

To protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites, use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, the CDC advised. Furthermore, use air conditioning or window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside. If you are not able to do so, consider sleeping under a mosquito bed net.

Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities list is provided below. The list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

1. Los Angeles (+1) 14. Grand Rapids (+5) 2. Atlanta (-1) 15. Orlando (+5) 3. Washington, DC 16. Nashville (+1) 4. Dallas (+2) 17. Minneapolis (-2) 5. Chicago 18. Indianapolis (+4) 6. New York (-2) 19. Baltimore (-1) 7. Detroit (0) 20. Memphis (-7) 8. Miami (+2) 21. Richmond, VA (-7) 9. Charlotte (-1) 22. Phoenix (+2) 10. Raleigh-Durham (+1) 23. Boston (-2) 11. Houston (+1) 24. Norfolk, VA (-1) 12. Philadelphia (-3) 25. Cleveland 13. Tampa (+3) 26. New Orleans (+4)