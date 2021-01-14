Chicago Named One of the ‘Most Instagrammable' Places in the World

Chicago has been named one of the "most instagrammable" places in the world, according to a recent study.

Big 7 Travel site released a list of the world's most "instagrammable" places across the globe, ranking Chicago 10th among 50 destinations.

"From the mind-bending 'Bean' in Millennium Park to the ultra retro Chicago Theatre, there are more than a few reasons Chi-Town is one of the most Instagrammable places in the world," the website read.

The list of top 10 Most Instagrammable Destinations for 2021 include:

Tokyo, Japan The Philippines Paris, France New York City, USA Istanbul, Turkey Dubai, UAE Havana, Cuba Sydney, Australia London, England Chicago, USA

According to Big 7 Travel data, there are nearly 50 million #chicago hashtags, with more posts increasing.

"Cities who made it into the Top 50 include vibrant, electric Hong Kong, with Paris, France also receiving high scores, thanks to its pastel-coloured streets, lively markets and famous photo spots," Big 7 Travel said of the list.

The travel site said the scoring system analyzed the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results from their social media audience and input from the company's editorial team.

Big 7 Travel also compiled a list of seven acclaimed films that were set in Chicago.

Here's 7 famous movies that were filmed in Chicago..https://t.co/M62SWH3j8j — Big7Travel (@BigSevenTravel) January 9, 2021

Here are the movies that made the list:

Home Alone (1990) Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) The Dark Knight (2008) High Fidelity (2000) The Fugitive (1993) My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) While You Were Sleeping (1995)

The films feature iconic "Windy City" locations such as the Willis Tower, Wrigley Field, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Kinzie Street Bridge and the Drake Hotel.