Chicago Named Among ‘Best Cities to Go on a Date' in New Report

Get ready to mingle: Chicago ranks as one of best cities to go on a date in.

According to a new report by From Mars, a digital health platform for men, the city has a reputation for romance, landing in fourth place out of 50 cities as the best for dating.

The report factored in the number of restaurants, nightlife venues and romantic activities per square mile in each city, along with Google searches for date ideas placed from May 2021 to April 2022 in each location, to rank the cities.

Chicago received high marks in each of the report's categories, with 39 restaurants and two nightlife venues located in the city per square mile. The report also detailed that there were over 42,000 Google searches for date ideas in the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Francisco, Boston and Miami ranked ahead of the Windy City on the list.

Chicago beat out Seattle, Las Vegas and Minneapolis, while New York, Los Angeles and Portland rounded out the report's top 10.

Out of fellow cities in the Midwest, Chicago placed the highest. Milwaukee came in second, landing in 18th place.

The full report and list of cities can be found here.