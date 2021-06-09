Chicago Museums to Stay Open Late One Night to Mark City's Move to Full Reopening

Chicago museums at select locations across the area will remain open late Friday to ring in the city's move into a full reopening in Phase 5, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

"One of the best ways we can celebrate our city's reopening is by spending time at our renowned museums, which have undergone so many challenges over the course of this past year," Lightfoot said. "That's why I am thrilled that so many of our most iconic museums will be opening their doors until late this Friday night to give residents and visitors a headstart on returning to a sense of normalcy."

These museums will remain open late Friday night:

The Field Museum: 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr., closes at 9 p.m.

The Shedd Aquarium: 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr., closes at 9 p.m.

DuSable Museum: 740 E 56th Place, closes at 10 p.m.

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture: 3015 W Division Street, closes at 10 p.m.

All museums will resume normal hours of operation this weekend at full capacity, city officials said.

Some museums will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, though. The Shedd Aquarium still asks that visitors purchase tickets in advance, but will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks.

The entire state of Illinois is set to fully reopen this week and enter Phase 5 of the state's reopening plan Friday.

According to the governor, entry into Phase 5 "will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The state will also lift its outdoor mask requirement in schools in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

