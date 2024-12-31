Chicago museums offering free days as 2025 begins. Here's the full list

A new year will bring a brand new chance to immerse yourself in artwork, science and history without going far from home.

And the best part of all - you don't have to spend a thing.

A number of museums in the Chicago area will mark the beginning of 2025 by offering free admission to Illinois residents.

Here's where you can go without paying a single penny:

Art Institute of Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays as part of Free Winter Weekdays from Jan. 6 through March 14.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., including New Year's Day.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden will offer free admission for Illinois residents Jan. 6-12 and on Jan. 20. More information can be found here.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

Admission for Illinois residents is free on Wednesdays, including New Year's Day.

To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on the following dates:

Jan. 7-9

Jan. 14-21

Jan. 28-30

For ticket reservations made online, there is a $5 convenience fee. For ticket reservations made over the phone, there is no fee.

More information can be found here.