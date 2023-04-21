Chicago Museums Offering Free Admission on Earth Day 2023

With cloudy and cold weather on the horizon, this weekend may be a good one to spend indoors. So why not spend it at a Chicago museum -- for free?

In honor of April 22 -- Earth Day -- some Chicago museums are offering free admission Saturday. But in some cases, advance ticket reservations are required. In others, tickets will only be available on site.

Here's a breakdown of which Chicago museums on Saturday will be offering free admission, and more free museum days through the rest of April.

Chicago Museums Offering Free Admission on Earth Day

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Field Museum

Free admission for Illinois residents only.

Tickets are only available onsite, cannot be reserved in advance and include all general admission exhibitions. Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade) and active military personnel.

Other April Free Days: April 25th

Museum of Science and Industry

Free admission for Illinois residents only.

The museum is always free for United States military active-duty personnel and veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters, Chicago police officers and Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade).

Other Chicago museums Offering Free Days in April

Adler Planetarium

When: Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All tickets must be purchased in advance online. Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12).

Chicago History Museum

When: April 26

The museum is always free for active-duty military and veterans, active-duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade), Illinois residents under age 18, and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

When: Every Wednesday

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Admission is always free for military and first responders.

Museum of Contemporary Art

When: Every Tuesday

The museum is always free for visitors under age 18, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers receive free admission, members of the military and police and fire departments and veterans, and Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade).

The Peggy Nobart Nature Museum

When: April 27

The museum is always free for active-duty service members with ID and their families, Illinois teachers, and children under three.