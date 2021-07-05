Chicago Museums Guide: Hours, COVID Requirements, Free Days

As Chicago continues to reopen, museums citywide have begun more widely welcoming guests back for more hours and less restrictions this summer.

Some Chicago museums, however, vary in capacity limits, mask requirements and hours. Here's a breakdown:

Adler Planetarium:

The Adler Planetarium will reopen on July 3 with limited capacity. Once guests are welcomed back, they will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to a hard financial hit from the pandemic, the entire planetarium is not planning to fully reopen until March of 2022. For now, guests can enjoy some of their famous sky shows and select observing events in the upgraded Doane Observatory.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online or in person. Masks are optional for guests who are fully vaccinated. However, for those not fully vaccinated, including those under 12, masks are required.

For more information, visit here.

Museum of Illusions

Chicago's Museum of Illusions is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. All unvaccinated guests over age 2 are required to wear a face covering, while it is recommended that vaccinated visitors also wear a mask but it is not required.

For more information, visit here.

Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier:

The museum will reopen on July 2 at a reduced capacity. Beginning July 2, the museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and additional holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, visit here.

Chicago History Museum:

The Chicago History Museum is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To maintain social distancing, some interactive elements and exhibitions are temporarily unavailable.

The museum will continue to require all visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online to reduce in-person interaction.

For more information, visit here.

Field Museum:

The Field Museum reopened on June 11. The museum is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some exhibits will be temporarily closed and timed tickets will be used. They can be purchased online to help prevent overcrowding. Tickets can also be bought in person, but availability is not guaranteed.

Masks are optional for guests who are fully vaccinated. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.

Illinois residents can enjoy the museum for free on July 12.

For more information, visit here

Museum of Science and Industry

The museum is now open at a limited capacity from Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All Museum guests, including members, must reserve timed entry tickets to enter.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated individuals and children under the age of 12.

For more information, visit here.

Shedd Aquarium:

The Shedd Aquarium fully reopened on June 11. The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and on Wednesdays, they close late at 9 p.m. Masks are strongly recommended for guests who are not vaccinated over the age of 2, but individuals who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear one. The museum encourages guests to buy timed tickets online in advance.

For more information, visit here.

The Art Institute of Chicago:

The Art Institute of Chicago is operating at full capacity. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests, but those who are not should continue to wear a mask.

The museum is open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays until Aug. 15 it will stay open until 9 p.m. Advanced ticket purchase is required for the public.

For more information, visit here.