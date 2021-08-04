Chicago Museums Change COVID-19 Policies, Requiring All Visitors to Wear Mask

In accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, many Chicago museums altered their COVID-19 policies earlier this week.

The CDC updated its guidance last week, recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings, if located in an area of "substantial" or "high" transmission.

Chicago and most of Illinois’ northwest region moved into a “substantial" transmission area, with Cook County reporting 2,923 positive cases in the past week, according to the CDC’s latest report.

Before the update many museums recommended visitors wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but now many of them are requiring masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Here’s a breakdown of Chicago museum policies:

Adler Planetarium:

Masks are now required indoors for all guests and staff.

The Adler Planetarium reopened on July 3 with limited capacity. Due to a hard financial hit from the pandemic, the entire planetarium is not planning to fully reopen until March of 2022.

During July and August, the planetarium will only open only on weekends for sky shows. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or in person.

Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier:

The museum reopened July 2 at a reduced capacity. Since its reopening, all guests except ages 2 and under were required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Bandanas, gaiters, masks with valves, mesh masks and face shields without masks may not be worn. Guests who cannot wear a mask for any reason are encouraged to plan their visit once the museum’s mask requirements have been lifted, the facility stated.

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and additional holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chicago History Museum:

The Chicago History Museum will continue to require all visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online to reduce in-person interaction.

The Chicago History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To maintain social distancing, some interactive elements and exhibitions are temporarily unavailable.

Field Museum:

The facility changed its mask requirement policy on Monday, Aug. 2. Everyone, except for children under two, must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The Field Museum reopened on June 11. The museum is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some exhibits will be temporarily closed and timed tickets will be used.

Tickets can be purchased online to help prevent overcrowding. They can also be bought in person, but availability is not guaranteed.

Museum of Science and Industry

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 3, MSI requires face masks for all guests ages 2 and up, following CDC guidance. Guests who are not wearing masks will be asked to leave, the facility said.

The museum is now open at a limited capacity from Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All Museum guests, including members, must reserve timed entry tickets to enter.

Shedd Aquarium:

Masks are now required for all guests over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. The aquarium fully reopened on June 11 and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The museum encourages guests to buy timed tickets online in advance.

The Art Institute of Chicago:

The Art Institute of Chicago is operating at full capacity. Masks are required over the nose and mouth for the entirety of the visit, regardless of vaccination status, the facility said.

The museum is open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays until Aug. 15 it will stay open until 9 p.m.

Advanced ticket purchase is required for the public.

