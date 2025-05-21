West Town

Chicago museum to reopen after ‘dramatic' $10M renovation

Intuit Art Museum, located in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, will reopen Thursday after the 20-month renovation.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Intuit Art Museum

Following a 20-month renovation that cost $10 million, a Chicago museum renowned as a destination for self-taught art is reopening this week.

Intuit Art Museum, formerly known as Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outside Art, will be holding a reopening ceremony Thursday, with the museum now having a footprint triple the size of the original building.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The museum, located at 756 North Milwaukee Avenue, will also have updated exhibition, programming and learning spaces, according to a press release.

Health 1 hour ago

Measles is very contagious. Here's how to avoid it

CTA 1 hour ago

Voice of CTA reveals how he got the job and the one stop fans ask him to recite

According to the museum, the renovation was made possible in part by a $5 million community redevelopment grant gifted in 2022 as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan.

The museum will reopen with an inaugural special exhibition entitled "Catalyst: Im/migration and Self-Taught Art in Chicago." The new exhibit will be on view through Jan. 11, 2026, and spotlights 22 artists while featuring over 90 pieces of work in a wide range of media.

Additionally, admission will be free to the public for Memorial Day weekend from May 23-26.

More information on the renovated museum can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

West Town
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us