Chicago museum to reopen after ‘dramatic' $10M renovation

Following a 20-month renovation that cost $10 million, a Chicago museum renowned as a destination for self-taught art is reopening this week.

Intuit Art Museum, formerly known as Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outside Art, will be holding a reopening ceremony Thursday, with the museum now having a footprint triple the size of the original building.

The museum, located at 756 North Milwaukee Avenue, will also have updated exhibition, programming and learning spaces, according to a press release.

According to the museum, the renovation was made possible in part by a $5 million community redevelopment grant gifted in 2022 as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan.

The museum will reopen with an inaugural special exhibition entitled "Catalyst: Im/migration and Self-Taught Art in Chicago." The new exhibit will be on view through Jan. 11, 2026, and spotlights 22 artists while featuring over 90 pieces of work in a wide range of media.

Additionally, admission will be free to the public for Memorial Day weekend from May 23-26.

More information on the renovated museum can be found here.