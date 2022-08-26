Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022

The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit.
Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022.
Art Institute
Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday.
Adler Planetarium
Every Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Illinois residents can visit the planetarium for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Proof of residency required.
Chicago Botanic Garden
Free admission for Illinois residents on the following dates:
- Sept. 13, 15
- Oct. 10, 11, 13
- Nov. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Proof of residence required.
Preregistration for nonmembers is required. Parking fees apply.
Chicago History Museum
Free admission for Illinois residents on the following days:
- Aug. 26, 30, 31
- Oct. 10
Field Museum
Free admission for Illinois residents on the following days:
- Aug. 30, 31
- Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28
- Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
- Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9
According to the museum, tickets for free days are only available on-site and cannot be reserved in advance.
DuSable Museum of African American Art
Free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.
Lincoln Park Zoo
No, it's not a museum -- but admission to the Zoo is free every day.
Museum of Contemporary Art
Free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.
Museum of Contemporary Photography
Free everyday. Tickets must be reserved in advance.
Museum of Science and Industry
Tickets are free for Illinois residents on the following days:
- Aug. 30, 31
- Sept. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 26, 27
- Oct. 4, 5
- Nov. 1, 8
Shedd Aquarium:
Tickets are free for Illinois residents on the following days:
Sept. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28