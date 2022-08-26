Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022

The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit.

Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022.

Art Institute

Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adler Planetarium

Every Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Illinois residents can visit the planetarium for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Proof of residency required.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Free admission for Illinois residents on the following dates:

Sept. 13, 15

Oct. 10, 11, 13

Nov. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Proof of residence required.

Preregistration for nonmembers is required. Parking fees apply.

Chicago History Museum

Free admission for Illinois residents on the following days:

Aug. 26, 30, 31

Oct. 10

Tickets can be reserved here.

Field Museum

Free admission for Illinois residents on the following days:

Aug. 30, 31

Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9

According to the museum, tickets for free days are only available on-site and cannot be reserved in advance.

DuSable Museum of African American Art

Free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Lincoln Park Zoo

No, it's not a museum -- but admission to the Zoo is free every day.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Free everyday. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

Museum of Science and Industry

Tickets are free for Illinois residents on the following days:

Aug. 30, 31

Sept. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 26, 27

Oct. 4, 5

Nov. 1, 8

Shedd Aquarium:

Tickets are free for Illinois residents on the following days:

Sept. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28

Tickets must be reserved online.