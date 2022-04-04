Chicago Museum Free Days For April 2022

While Springtime in Chicago brings daily chances of rain, there's plenty to do inside. Here's a look at free days at Chicago area-museums throughout the month of April.

Adler Planetarium

Every Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Illinois residents can visit the planetarium for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Proof of residency required.

Chicago Botanic Gardens

Free admission for Illinois residents on April 12 and 14. Proof of residenc required.

Preregistration for nonmembers is required. Parking fees apply.

Museum of Science and Industry

April 21-25 for Illinois residents. Proof of residency required.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Free everyday. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

DuSable Museum of African American Art

Free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Chicago Children's Museum and Navy Pier

April 21. $10 discounted parking at Navy Pier with validation.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free everyday.

Smart Museum of Art

Free everyday.