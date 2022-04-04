Chicago Museum Free Days For April 2022

While Springtime in Chicago brings daily chances of rain, there's plenty to do inside. Here's a look at free days at Chicago area-museums throughout the month of April.
Adler Planetarium
Every Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Illinois residents can visit the planetarium for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Proof of residency required.
Chicago Botanic Gardens
Free admission for Illinois residents on April 12 and 14. Proof of residenc required.
Preregistration for nonmembers is required. Parking fees apply.
Museum of Science and Industry
April 21-25 for Illinois residents. Proof of residency required.
Museum of Contemporary Art
Free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.
Museum of Contemporary Photography
Free everyday. Tickets must be reserved in advance.
DuSable Museum of African American Art
Free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.
Chicago Children's Museum and Navy Pier
April 21. $10 discounted parking at Navy Pier with validation.
National Museum of Mexican Art
Smart Museum of Art