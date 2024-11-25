Chicago museum free days during Thanksgiving week: Full list

More than a dozen Chicago museums and attractions regularly host free admission days for Illinois residents, and a number of them happen to be during Thanksgiving week.

It's likely welcome for parents searching for family-friendly activities at a time when schools are operating on a shortened week or not in session altogether.

Here's a list of museums and attractions and their accompanying free days:

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

The Field Museum is free to Illinois residents on Wednesdays throughout 2024, according to the museum.

To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

More information can be found here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission for Illinois residents from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

The museum offers free admission days on Thursdays for Illinois residents, and on those days, a $10 donation is suggested. You have the option to reserve your admission tickets online or in person.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Through 2024, admission is free on the last Friday of every month. Visitors are urged to reserve their tickets in advance here.

Museums that always offer free admission