Chicago Mother Relieved After Police Arrest Son's Man Accused of Killing Christopher Torrijos

For months , Maria Soila Vega has been praying for answers and the arrest of the person responsible for killing her son Christopher Torrijos, and this week, her prayers have been answered.

“It is not one day that I don’t think about him – always,” she said.

Torrijos was shot to death on Sept. 16, 2021 while celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

There was a fight in the Jewel-Osco parking lot on South Canal, and police say that when he tried to break it up, he was shot. He later died from his injuries.

The killing was captured on cell phones and circulated on social media.

“They put it on Facebook and on the news,” his mother said.

Maria says she keeps the video on her cell phone and still looks at it at least once a week, saying that it gives her strength.

Last Friday, Maria’s prayers were answered, as Chicago police detectives told her they’d made an arrest.

“They called me said it is true – we got him,” Maria said. “I screamed, I cried.:

Chicago Police say 29-year-old Martin Torres was taken into custody in south suburban Steger on July 8th by CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Cook County Judge Mary Marubio ordered Torres held with no bail. He is charged with first degree murder in the case.