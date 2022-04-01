Chicago Mother Dies Weeks After Heart Stopped During Cosmetic Procedure in Mexico

A Chicago mother died Wednesday following complications that began weeks earlier when anesthesia was administered during a cosmetic procedure in Mexico, relatives said.

In mid-March, Luz Maria Carrasco traveled to Guadalajara where she planned to undergo liposuction in hope of obtaining a "better physique," her daughter Yalithsa Carrasco said in an interview with NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago.

But during the operation, doctors told relatives she experienced an adverse reaction to anesthesia and went into cardiac arrest. Luz Maria then had to be resuscitated four times, according to family.

Luz Maria went into a coma and was later transferred back to Chicago where she received medical care prior to her death. She will be laid to rest Monday.