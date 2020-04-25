Chicago Mother Dies From Coronavirus Days After Giving Birth to First Son

A single Chicago mother died from the coronavirus earlier this week just days after giving birth to her first son, family members told NBC 5.

Eli Solano, 26, was first admitted to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center following an ultrasound appointment. After Soriano tested positive for coronavirus, doctors performed an emergency cesarean section and delivered her newborn son.

Solano was hospitalized at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center for three days and then sent home, family members said. While at home, her coronavirus symptoms worsened and she began swelling. The 26-year-old was then taken to Loyola University Medical Center where she sent 12 days before passing away on Thursday, April 23.

While Solano's newborn son is doing well, family members remain heartbroken that she wasn't able to meet him.

"She was very excited... this was her first baby," said Mauricio Solano, Eli Solano's brother. "We have to stay strong for this baby that she left behind. We'll always see her through him, and she'll always be by his side."

Solano's family has asked the community to help with expenses for the young mother's funeral and for her newborn son.