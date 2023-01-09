Chicago Mother Demands Apology for Unsettling Incident After Youth Hockey Game

Heather Sattler says a weekend incident involving her son's youth hockey team is an example of a continued culture of aggression that she wants to see changed.

"Communication is key, feeling safe is key," Sattler said.

Video shows her 12-year-old son, Elliot, being pushed to the ground with a hockey stick by another player. She says the incident took place after the game had already ended while the players were lining up to shake hands.

"A kid comes off the opposite bench, not towards his teammates to line up, but at Elliot," said Sattler. "And Elliot is not looking because he’s going to line up, and the kid hits him between his neck and head."

The game between the Niles Rangers and the Northwest Chargers was part of a weekend tournament at the Mount Prospect Ice Arena.

It's unclear what sparked the incident, but Sattler says there may have been a minor verbal dispute between her son and another player in the final seconds of the game. Elliot was the only member of his team to score a goal and thinks he was targeted.

"This was a friendly game, not a high stakes elite hockey game, just a scrimmage, doesn’t count for anything. That team had already won, and yet my kid is in the ER," the mother said.

A nurse in the stands, the referee and his coaches surround Elliot to assess his injuries. When it was determined he'd be ok, after nearly 20 minutes, Sattler says she drove her son to the emergency room.

He has a sore back and a rib contusion and won't be able to compete in sports during his recovery.

Sattler says neither she nor her son have received an apology from the player who pushed him, his family or the team. She's since filed a police report with the Mount Prospect Police Department which confirms detectives have been assigned to follow up.

"We just want people to understand this is wrong, acknowledge this is wrong. Make sure this doesn’t happen again," said Sattler.

The Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) confirms to NBC 5 it is investigating. The most severe penalty is a match penalty, which comes with a 30-day suspension and requires a hearing before the board.

According to its bylaws, there is a zero tolerance policy for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Chargers did not respond to NBC 5's multiple requests for comment including to confirm whether or not the player involved would be punished.

Sattler says her son still wants to play hockey, but he also wants an apology.

"Shouldn’t people be able to play and be safe within the rules of the game?" she said.