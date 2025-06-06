Chicago minimum wage set to increase July 1, Mayor Johnson says

The minimum wage in Chicago will increase starting July 1, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The city's mayor along with the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced updates to labor laws Wednesday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The updates included a minimum wage raise, changes to paid leave and paid sick ordinances and more.

Every July 1, under the Minimum Wage Ordinance, the city's minimum wage increases. This year, changes will look like this:

The minimum wage will be $16.60

The minimum wage for subsidized youth employment programs and subsidized transitional employment programs will be $16.50

Under the One Fair Wage Ordinance, the wages of tipped workers such as restaurant servers, bartenders, bussers and runners who earn a subminimum wage of $12.62 per hour will increase by 8 percent per year until it reaches parity with Chicago’s standard hourly minimum wage on July 1, 2028

Additionally, regulations concerning paid leave, paid sick time and the Fair Workweek will take effect. The Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance guarantees workers up to five days of paid leave and five days of paid sick leave for employees who at least 80 hours within a 120-day period.

According to the BACP, under the Paid Leave requirements:

Employees accrue at a rate of 1 hour of paid leave for every 35 hours worked (up to 40 hours in a 12-month benefit period)

Employees must be allowed to use accrued paid leave no later than on the 90th day following the commitment of employment

Employees can carry over up to 16 hours between 12-month periods (if paid leave is not front loaded).

Employees can use paid leave for any reason

Under the Paid Sick and Safe Leave requirements:

Employees accrue at a rate of 1 hour of sick leave for every 35 hours worked (up to 40 hours in a 12-month period)

Employees must be allowed to use accrued sick leave no later than on the 30th day following the commitment of employment

Employees can carry over up to 80 hours between 12-month benefit periods

Employees can use paid sick leave for medical and safety reasons

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city's Fair Workweek ordinance will also see updates July 1. The ordinance requires employers of certain industries or certain conditions to provide workers with "predictable" work schedules and compensation for changes, according to BACP.

For more information on Fair Workweek compensation updates, see here.