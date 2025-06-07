A Chicago seventh grader is being recognized for an original essay selected to represent the city at a national summit in Washington D.C.

Jade Lee's short story on violence was selected from 800 submissions from Chicago middle schoolers for the Do the Write Thing Summit, a nationwide initiative aimed at curbing violence.

“I feel like there is a need to write or try to make a change in youth violence because it is not okay at all ...It is not okay,” said Jade.

Lee used real experiences growing up in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood to write her essay.

“We are very proud of her and very impressed with her voice and leadership and her want to do more say more and be more,” said Rachael Beucher, principal at Chicago International Charter School -Prairie.

In addition to an all expenses paid trip to D.C. next month, Lee will get to meet with lawmakers to talk about solutions to violence. She will also have her essay bound and added to the National Library of Congress.

“I have told my children since they were babies, use your words, your words are powerful. Our children can use their words for powerful things,” said Brittany Powell-Lee, Jade’s mom.

Lee has also penned a book, Lemons With Love, with her little sister, Joy.